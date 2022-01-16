Djokovic is always welcome in Serbia, president says



FILE PHOTO: Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic gestures during conference of the Open Balkan summit at the Palace of Brigades in Tirana, Albania December 21, 2021. REUTERS/Florion Goga FILE PHOTO: Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic gestures during conference of the Open Balkan summit at the Palace of Brigades in Tirana, Albania December 21, 2021. REUTERS/Florion Goga

January 16, 2022

BELGRADE (Reuters) – Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said he had spoken to Novak Djokovic after an Australian court decided to deport the tennis player.

“I spoke to Djokovic and told him we cannot wait to see him,” Vucic told reporters. “I told him he is always welcome in Serbia.”

(Reporting by Ivana Sekularac; Editing by Angus MacSwan)