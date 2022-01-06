Djokovic could not prove medical exemption to enter Australia, PM says



FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 13, 2021 Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning his third round match against Taylor Fritz of the U.S. REUTERS/Loren Elliott FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 13, 2021 Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning his third round match against Taylor Fritz of the U.S. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

January 6, 2022

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Novak Djokovic failed to provide sufficient proof to receive a medical exemption to enter Australia, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday.

Australian Border Force on Thursday cancelled the visa of Djokovic, the World No. 1 tennis player, and denied him entry into the country to play in the Australian Open tournament after he was forced to wait for several hours at Melbourne airport.

“All I can say is that the evidence (for) medical exemption that was provided was found to be insufficient,” Morrison said during a media briefing in Canberra, adding Djokovic was not “singled out” for scrutiny over his visa cancellation.

(Reporting by Renju Jose; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)