Trending

Djokovic buys 80% in Danish biotech developing COVID-19 treatment – CEO

Serbian tennis player Djokovic arrives in Belgrade after losing Australia court appeal against visa cancellation
Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic arrives at Nikola Tesla Airport, after the Australian Federal Court upheld a government decision to cancel his visa to play in the Australian Open, in Belgrade, Serbia January 17, 2022. REUTERS/Christopher Pike

January 19, 2022

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Tennis player Novak Djokovic has purchased 80% of Danish biotech firm QuantBioRes, aiming to develop a medical treatment against COVID-19, the company’s chief executive told Reuters.

(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; Editing by Alison Williams)

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE