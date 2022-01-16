Djokovic boards plane bound for Dubai after court upholds visa cancellation



Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic walks in Melbourne Airport before boarding a flight, after the Federal Court upheld a government decision to cancel his visa to play in the Australian Open, in Melbourne, Australia, January 16, 2022. REUTERS/Loren Elliott Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic walks in Melbourne Airport before boarding a flight, after the Federal Court upheld a government decision to cancel his visa to play in the Australian Open, in Melbourne, Australia, January 16, 2022. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

January 16, 2022

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Tennis star Novak Djokovic boarded a plane bound for Dubai on Sunday evening, a Reuters journalist said, after the Australian Federal Court upheld the government’s cancellation of his visa in a drama over his decision not to be vaccinated against coronavirus.

The player was seen boarding an Emirates flight from Melbourne just hours after the court ruling.

(Reporting by Loren Elliott,; Writing by Frances Kerry, Editing by Angus MacSwan)