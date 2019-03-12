Dissident Republican ‘IRA’ claims responsibility for London, Glasgow letter bombs



Emergency responders are seen outside Glasgow University, in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, March 6, 2019

March 12, 2019

LONDON (Reuters) – A dissident Republican group calling itself the “IRA” has claimed responsibility for recent letter bombs sent to buildings in London and the University of Glasgow.

“The claim was allegedly made on behalf of the ‘IRA’,” British police said.

The group, which calls itself the IRA, is made up of militants opposed to Northern Ireland’s 1998 peace deal.

It is separate and far smaller than the Provisional IRA, which was responsible for almost half of the 3,600 deaths during the 30 years of violence and which disbanded after the peace deal.

