Disneyland reopening delayed beyond July 17



FILE PHOTO: Walt Disney Co's Disneyland and California Adventure theme parks in Southern California are now closed due to the global outbreak of coronavirus in Anaheim, California, U.S., March 14, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Walt Disney Co's Disneyland and California Adventure theme parks in Southern California are now closed due to the global outbreak of coronavirus in Anaheim, California, U.S., March 14, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

June 25, 2020

(Reuters) – Walt Disney Co’s <DIS.N> reopening of theme parks and resort hotels in California will be delayed until Disneyland receives government approval, the company said on Wednesday.

Disney had originally planned to reopen the Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure park on July 17.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)