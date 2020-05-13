Disney suspends new cruises through July 27 during coronavirus outbreak



FILE PHOTO: Cartoon character Mickey Mouse is seen on the bow of the Disney Wonder cruise ship as its docks in San Diego, California, beginning the local 2014-15 cruising season in the city September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

May 13, 2020

By Helen Coster

(Reuters) – Walt Disney Co <DIS.N> announced on Wednesday it has suspended all new departures on its Disney Cruise Line through July 27 as the coronavirus outbreak continues.

On its website, the company said guests currently booked on affected cruises will be offered either a credit to be used for a future sailing within 15 months of their original sail date, or a full refund.

As a result of the “No Sail Order” issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), cruises in the United States are banned until July 24.

On a May 5 conference call to discuss the company’s second-quarter results, Chief Executive Officer Robert Chapek said the cruise ship business will probably be the last of its travel-oriented businesses to reopen.

Disney reopened its Shanghai Disneyland theme park on May 11, but has not yet set a reopen date for U.S. properties Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

(Reporting by Helen Coster; Editing by Bill Berkrot)