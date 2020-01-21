Disney moves up UK, Western Europe launch by a week



FILE PHOTO: A man looks at his phone as he passes by a screen advertising Walt Disney's streaming service Disney+ in New York City, U.S., November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid FILE PHOTO: A man looks at his phone as he passes by a screen advertising Walt Disney's streaming service Disney+ in New York City, U.S., November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

January 21, 2020

(Reuters) – Walt Disney Company said on Tuesday it had moved up the launch of its video streaming service, Disney+, to March 24 in the United Kingdom and regions across Western Europe by a week, ahead of its earlier launch schedule of March 31.

Disney+ would be available in the UK and Ireland for 5.99 pounds ($7.81) per month or 59.99 pounds every year, and in France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland and Austria for 6.99 euros ($7.76) per month or 69.99 euros annually.

The streaming service is among the top players in the crowded streaming landscape, competing with Netflix Inc, Apple Inc’s Apple TV+, and Amazon.com Inc’s Amazon Prime Video in the region.

It is set to launch in Belgium, Portugal and the Nordic regions later in summer this year.

(Reporting by Ambhini Aishwarya in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)