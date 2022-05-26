Disney exec, Anaheim officials under FBI probe for ‘influencing’ city politics

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 12:16 PM PT – Thursday, May 26, 2022

An FBI investigation has linked Disney executives and a recently departed mayor to a cabal controlling Anaheim California’s government. According to the Los Angeles Times, Disneyland Resort Director of External Affairs, Carrie Nocella was named in the affidavit as one of the high-ranking officials who are influencing politics in the city.

Disneyland Resort Director of External Affairs Carrie Nocella is the employee mentioned in the affidavit, according to a person familiar with the probe. The affidavit says the employee also suggested who to invite to a secret retreat for community leaders https://t.co/wcFttsj2fJ — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) May 24, 2022

The group reportedly included Disney executives as well as members of the Anaheim City Council among others. Agents noted the investigation into the Disneyland Resort, coded ”Company A,” came after wiretapped phone calls revealed the group would convene to push agendas in which influenced Anaheim politics and policies.

While neither Nocella nor Disney has been accused of wrongdoing, the FBI alleged Nocella and others helped Disney secure lucrative tax breaks and public funding through political campaign contributions and favorable public policies.

The probe comes amid a sweeping probe into broader corruption allegations within the city after Mayor Harry Sidhu was accused of leveraging the sale the Anaheim Angels Baseball Stadium to the team’s owner in exchange for campaign contributions. The agency asserted Nocella played a pivotal role in securing that deal. Sidhu resigned from his role on Monday and the City Council voted to void the stadium deal on Tuesday.

Disney has played a large role in the economy of the region with 2018 reports indicating Disney had an annual $8.5 billion economic impact on the surrounding region, including the employment of more than 80,000 people.