Disney delays theatrical release of ‘Mulan’ until Aug. 21



FILE PHOTO: Cast members Ron Yuan, Yifei Liu, Jason Scott Lee and Yoson An pose with director Niki Caro, at the European premiere for the film "Mulan" in London, Britain March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Cast members Ron Yuan, Yifei Liu, Jason Scott Lee and Yoson An pose with director Niki Caro, at the European premiere for the film "Mulan" in London, Britain March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

June 26, 2020

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Walt Disney Co postponed the debut of live-action movie “Mulan” until Aug. 21, the company said in a statement on Friday, a blow to theater operators who want blockbuster movies to draw audiences from their homes amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Mulan” was scheduled to debut in March but was postponed until July 24 when the pandemic forced theaters around the world to close.

