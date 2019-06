FILE PHOTO: The sign in the lobby of the corporate headquarters of Dish Network is seen in the Denver suburb of Englewood, Colorado April 6, 2011. REUTERS/Rick Wilking FILE PHOTO: The sign in the lobby of the corporate headquarters of Dish Network is seen in the Denver suburb of Englewood, Colorado April 6, 2011. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

June 7, 2019

(Reuters) – Dish Network Corp is open to merging its satellite television business with AT&T Inc’s pay TV service DirecTV, CNBC reported, citing a media report.

Dish and AT&T did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)