Disabled workers feel targeted as Walmart eliminates greeters

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:57 AM PT — Tuesday, February 26, 2019

Disabled workers at Walmart are saying they feel discriminated against as the company changes the requirements to become a greeter.

Thousands of stores are eliminating the position of ‘store greeter’ and are adding new ‘customer hosts’ — a change that will take effect in April. The hosts will help with security and provide customer assistance.

This is pushing many disabled workers out of their jobs, because of the physical requirements in the new position.

While some greeters have been able to speak with Walmart officials, none of them have returned with positive news.

“It gave me a place to go every day, where I wouldn’t be sitting at home doing nothing,” explained Mitchell Hartzell, a Walmart greeter in Alabama. “I haven’t slept through the night since I got the news — my mind is racing one hundred miles and hour trying to figure out what to do next.”

Several petitions have thousands of signatures to keep local greeters on the job, and some people have even threatened to stop shopping at Walmart if they go through with the change.

For many disabled workers, they will hang up their blue vests for good on April 26, 2019.