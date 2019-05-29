Digenova: Huber probe a farce

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:34 AM PT — Wednesday, May 29, 2019

A former U.S. attorney is casting doubt on the special prosecutor investigation into the Clinton Foundation. In an interview Tuesday, Joe Digenova called John Huber’s efforts a farce.

The special prosecutor was tapped by former Attorney General Jeff Sessions to look into the Clinton Foundation and other potential FISA abuses in the FBI and Department of Justice. However, he earned condemnation from Representatives Jim Jordan and Mark Meadows when they learned he hasn’t utilized a grand jury, and skipped out on his hearing back in December.

Digenova pointed out that Huber hasn’t even interviewed the top witness in his investigation, who Digenova represents as an attorney:

“Huber was suppose to be investigating leaks and a bunch of other things. He stopped his investigation because of Horowitz, so he’s the useless appendage who’s done nothing. In fact, he’s suppose to be investigating Uranium One yet he never contacted our law firm, and we represent the key informant in that case, so go figure..”

Digenova added, Inspector General Michael Horowitz needs to step up and stop trying to protect the institutions of the FBI and Justice Department.