OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:27 AM PT — Tuesday, December 31, 2019

Former U.S. attorney Joe DiGenova said former President Obama knew all about the FBI’s targeting of President Trump and that people still don’t understand the extent of the CIA’s involvement. He claimed former FBI Director James Comey and former CIA Director John Brennan were the leaders of a coup to reverse the results of the 2016 election.

One America’s John Hines has more in this exclusive interview.