Didi says had no knowledge of cyberspace investigation before IPO



A sign of Chinese ride-hailing service Didi is seen at its headquarters in Beijing, China July 5, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang A sign of Chinese ride-hailing service Didi is seen at its headquarters in Beijing, China July 5, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

July 5, 2021

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Didi Global Inc says it had no knowledge before its $4.4 billion New York listing last week that China’s cyberspace administration would start to investigate the company and order its app be taken down over its handling of customer data, according to a statement.

“Prior to the IPO, Didi had no knowledge of the CAC’s decisions, announced on July 2 and July 4, 2021, with respect to the cybersecurity review and suspension of new user registrations in China, and the removal of the Didi Chuxing app from the app stores in China, respectively,” the company told Reuters on Monday.

