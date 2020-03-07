Diamond Princess passenger dies, bringing ship’s death toll to seven: NHK



March 7, 2020

TOKYO (Reuters) – A former passenger of the Diamond Princess cruise ship who was infected with coronavirus has died, bringing the death toll from the ship to seven, Japanese public broadcaster NHK said on Saturday.

The passenger, a non-Japanese male, died on Friday, NHK said.

