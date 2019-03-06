Dialog Semi now sees 2019 single-digit revenue decline after Apple deal



FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Dialog Semiconductor reported a slight rise in fourth-quarter operating profit and said revenue would decline this year as it completes a $600 million transfer of programmers and patents to iPhone maker Apple.

The Anglo-German chip designer struck a deal in October to reduce its exposure to Apple, which accounts for three-quarters of its revenue.

The company now forecasts a single-digit percentage revenue drop in 2019 as business with Apple declines, compared to a consensus forecast of a 9 percent decline according to a poll of analysts compiled by Dialog.

The specialist in power-management chips has weathered a downturn in iPhone sales better than many peers thanks to its exposure to other Apple devices.

It earlier reported fourth-quarter revenue at the low end of guidance.

Dialog is now pushing into the consumer Internet of Things (IoT) that spans wearable and household devices. It is also ramping up mixed-signal integrated circuits, rapid smartphone charging and low-energy bluetooth products.

“2018 was an important year for Dialog. Our agreement with Apple will enable us to generate immediate value for our shareholders while strengthening our long-term partnership,” CEO Jalal Bagherli said in a statement.

“This has put us in a strong position to deliver on the next phase of revenue growth in our primary end-markets of consumer IoT and mobile.”

Dialog said it expected the smaller business that will remain after the Apple deal to show strong year-on-year growth in 2019, weighted towards the second half.

Gross margins should be roughly in line with the 47.9 percent achieved in 2018.

Reflecting weaker seasonal trends, the company expects first-quarter revenue of $270 million to $310 million and gross margins broadly in line with the 2018 figure.

In the fourth quarter, operating profit rose by 2 percent to $77.1 million despite a 7 percent fall in revenue on weak mobile systems, automotive and industrial demand.

Gross margins came in at 48.6 percent.

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine, editing by Riham Alkousaa and Jason Neely)