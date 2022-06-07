DHS warns of ‘heightened threat environment’ in US

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 1:33 PM PT – Tuesday, June 7, 2022

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) warned of a ”heightened threat environment” in the US in the coming months. The agency warned of both domestic and foreign threats on Tuesday, asserting high-profile events could trigger detrimental responses from fringe radical groups.

“The United States remains in a heightened threat environment, as noted in the previous Bulletin,” DHS said in a new bulletin from the National Terrorism Advisory System. “Several recent attacks have highlighted the dynamic and complex nature of the threat environment.”

Today, @SecMayorkas issued a National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletin regarding the heightened threat environment across the United States. Read the full #NTAS Bulletin here: https://t.co/uA84SgiRNv pic.twitter.com/lZHAydTdhz — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) June 7, 2022

This is the sixth time the department has issued a NTAS bulletin since January 2021. The DHS has also spent at least $77 million through a Homeland Security Grant Program to prevent and prepare for domestic violent extremist threats.

Officials stressed the upcoming mid-term elections, the reaction to the Supreme Court’s looming ruling on abortion and other political events could be exploited to justify acts of violence.

“In the coming months, we expect the threat environment to become more dynamic as several high-profile events could be exploited to justify acts of violence against a range of possible targets,” DHS stated.

The message comes amid a slew of violence in the US, including several mass shootings and surging crime across the country.