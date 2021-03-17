Trending

DHS Secy. Mayorkas testifies before House Committee on growing border crisis

FILE - In this Monday, March 1, 2021 file photo, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington. The Biden administration is turning to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for help managing and caring for record numbers of unaccompanied immigrant children who are streaming into the U.S. from Mexico. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas says FEMA will support a government-wide effort over the next three months, Saturday, March 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

UPDATED 11:26 AM PT – Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was recently grilled over the ongoing crisis at the southern border. While testifying before the House Homeland Security Committee Wednesday, he said the department has continued to enforce immigration laws while “restoring fairness and efficiency.”

This comes as the Biden administration has remained under fire for undoing President Trump’s immigration policies and putting the U.S. on pace for the highest number of apprehensions at the border in two decades.

“I’m deeply concerned that this administration has created a border crisis through predictably misguided policies and executive orders, denied the reality of the situation and dodged accountability,” stated Rep. John Katko (R-N.Y.), ranking member of the committee. “At the same time that American schools remain closed across the country, the United States border is open to foreign nationals.”

“After taking office, President Biden wasted no time,” Katko continued. “In fact, one of his first acts was to pull out of his pen and unravel our border security and immigration enforcement posture.”

Despite the Biden administration’s claims of “fairness,” over 4,000 migrant children were reportedly in Border Patrol custody over the weekend with a majority remaining in detention over the 72-hour limit.

