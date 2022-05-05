DHS Secy. Mayorkas says he did not know ‘disinformation czar’ Jankowicz promoted Hunter Biden laptop narrative

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:44 AM PT – Thursday, May 5, 2022

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said he was not aware that “disinformation czar” Nina Jankowicz may have a strong pro-Democrat bias.

During a Senate hearing on Wednesday, Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) asked the secretary whether he knew that Jankowicz called the Hunter Biden laptop story “Russian disinformation.” Mayorkas said he did not know that. Kennedy then asked if the secretary knew that Jankowicz believed the debunked Steele dossier was true.

“One, we do not discuss internal hiring processes,” Mayorkas noted. “Two, I was not aware of that fact. Three, as a secretary of Homeland Security I am responsible for the decisions of the department. And four, it’s my understanding that Ms. Jankowicz is a subject matter expert for the field in which she will be working on behalf of the department.”

Biden’s Disinformation Governance Board wants the government to tell Americans what’s true. What could possibly go wrong? pic.twitter.com/kecVE4KXok — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) May 4, 2022

Republicans assert the apparent bias of President Joe Biden’s “disinformation czar” could make the new DHS panel a tool of government censorship. Among other issues, Mayorkas also testified on the ongoing border crisis.

