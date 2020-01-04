DHS Secy. gives departments two weeks to provide plans to protect faith communities across U.S.

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 4:45 PM PT — Saturday, January 4, 2020

The acting head of Homeland Security has directed the agency to ramp up plans to protect houses of worship in America. In an internal memo sent Thursday, acting Secretary Chad Wolf gave department heads 14 days to review the recent recommendations from the DHS Security Advisory Counsel.

Following the review, departments are expected to provide their plans to implement those security recommendations.

The committee completed a report on the vulnerability of faith communities two weeks prior to the recent attacks.

Amid the rise of attacks on Jewish and Christian communities across the nation, one Texas police officer is taking additional measures to help the faithful feel safe. In a series of tweets from the Fort Worth Police Department, the agency said Chief Ed Kraus has authorized, and is encouraging, officers to attend church services in full police uniform.

The department said the move was to help reassure congregants and serve as a deterrent to any individuals plotting an attack on houses of worship. The chief has also authorized officers to wear their uniforms during services outside of city limits, saying threats against these communities are not defined by city limits.

This simple act will help reassure congregants, as well as serve as a deterrent for anyone intending harm.

Ideally, officers will first inform their worship leaders and obtain their agreement. — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) January 4, 2020

However, the department has asked officers to first speak with their respective church leaders about showing up in uniform.

Fort Worth Police Department was one of the law enforcement agencies that responded to the shooting at the West Freeway Church of Christ on Sunday, December 29th. A gunman opened fire during the church service, killing two church members before being fatally shot by another parishioner.

Authorities said the incident could have been much worse had church members not acted quickly and not had a security plan in place. While some congregations allow for the open carry of firearms by licensed and authorized persons, including law enforcement officers, other faith communities have declared themselves gun free zones.