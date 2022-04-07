Trending

DHS giving free smartphones to illegal immigrants

Border Patrol agents apprehend a group of migrants near downtown El Paso, Texas following the congressional border delegation visit on March 15, 2021. - President Joe Biden faced mounting pressure Monday from Republicans over his handling of a surge in migrants -- including thousands of unaccompanied children -- arriving at the US-Mexican border. Republican Congressman Kevin McCarthy of California, who leads his party in the House of Representatives, told reporters last week the "crisis at the border is spiraling out of control.""It's entirely caused by the actions of this administration," said McCarthy. (Photo by Justin Hamel / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN HAMEL/AFP via Getty Images)

Border Patrol agents apprehend a group of migrants near downtown El Paso, Texas. (Photo by JUSTIN HAMEL/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 9:28 AM PT – Thursday, April 7, 2022

The Biden administration is giving illegal immigrants smartphones in an effort to keep tabs on them until their court date. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed the move Wednesday, saying it was part of the so-called Alternatives to Detention Program, which also utilizes GPS ankle monitors and smartlink to track immigrants.

With the telephonic option, the participant’s identity is confirmed on check-in calls with a biometric voiceprint. Psaki was confronted with the issue that there’s no safeguards in place to deter immigrants from ditching the phones.

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) sent an inquiry to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Wednesday, demanding answers for this plan to provide migrants with free phones.

