DHS giving free smartphones to illegal immigrants

UPDATED 9:28 AM PT – Thursday, April 7, 2022

The Biden administration is giving illegal immigrants smartphones in an effort to keep tabs on them until their court date. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed the move Wednesday, saying it was part of the so-called Alternatives to Detention Program, which also utilizes GPS ankle monitors and smartlink to track immigrants.

With the telephonic option, the participant’s identity is confirmed on check-in calls with a biometric voiceprint. Psaki was confronted with the issue that there’s no safeguards in place to deter immigrants from ditching the phones.

Is the White House planning election votes by texts? Psaki confirms: Joe Biden is doling out taxpayer funded FREE cell phones to illegal migrants before turning them loose into the nation. Americans struggling with inflation should be outraged that law breakers are rewarded. pic.twitter.com/iFfBrQ2vOz — Tosca Austen (@ToscaAusten) April 6, 2022

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) sent an inquiry to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Wednesday, demanding answers for this plan to provide migrants with free phones.