DHS Acting Secy: DHS, HHS working to address issues at border

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 12:55 PM PT – Sun. June 2, 2019

Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan said additional funding is needed to effectively handle the border crisis.

In an interview Sunday, McAleenan said he’s been talking about conditions at the border since December, adding it’s at a ‘breaking point’ and conditions are not appropriate.

He said one answer is the supplemental $4.5 billion request before congress, 3.3 billion of which will go to health and human services to provide more space. He said the department of defense is also stepping in to help with the overcrowding.

“We are actually working with DOD on that. They’re going to help us with 7500 additional spaces to prevent people from being too crowded in our facilities,” said McAleenan. “We’ve already put up a thousand temporary facility spaces on the border in Texas. We’re going to add Arizona this month. We’re driving as hard as we can to provide a better scenario.”

McAleenan said the DHS is moving unaccompanied minors to HHS facilities every day, but congressional funding is needed to handle the issue effectively.