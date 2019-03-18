DEVELOPING: At least 3 dead, multiple injured after tram shooting in the Netherlands

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 6:46 AM PT — Monday, March 18, 2019
There is developing news out of the Netherlands as police surround a building where at least one gunman is believed to have fled, following a deadly shooting on a tram.
According to officials, three people have died and several others were injured when a gunman walked up to the tram and opened fire Monday morning in the Dutch city of Utrecht.
Two possible suspects reportedly fled the scene in a vehicle, however, the car has since been found abandoned.
Police are now surrounding an apartment building in a nearby neighborhood, where they are believed to be hiding.
Authorities have raised the terror threat to the highest level as shootings have been reported in multiple locations, prompting school lock-downs, road closures and heightened security.
More information will become available as the situation develops.