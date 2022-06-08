DEVELOPING: 1 dead, dozens injured after car crashes into crowd in Germany

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 7:01 AM PT – Wednesday, June 8, 2022

An investigation is underway in Germany after a car crashed into a crowd, killing one person and leaving several others with life-threatening injuries. The incident happened Wednesday in a busy shopping district in Berlin.

According to reports, the car crashed into a store after hitting the crowd. Witnesses detained the driver until police arrived on the scene. Authorities are trying to determine if this was a deliberate act or if the driver had a medical emergency.

One dead, eight injured in car crash in Berlin One person died, eight were injured as a result of a car hitting people in Berlin, RBC reports. pic.twitter.com/BpaOpfseHS — Chris 🇦🇺 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 Same name on Bastyon & Gab (@cm677427) June 8, 2022

The crash happened near Breitscheid Square, where an extremist carried out a vehicle attack in 2016 that left 12 people dead. More information will become available as the situation further develops.