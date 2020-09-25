Developer China Evergrande falls on concern over cash crunch

September 25, 2020

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Shares of China Evergrande Group <3333.HK>, the nation’s No.2 property developer, dropped as much as 4.6% on Friday in early trade, on market concerns over its cashflow.

The company has pleaded for government support to approve a restructuring plan that has languished for four years, warning it faces a cash crunch that could lead to systemic risks, sources told Reuters on Thursday.

Evergrande said late on Thursday a document circulating online about a reorganisation of its subsidiary Hengda Real Estate was a fabrication and defamation, and said it has reported the matter to public security authorities.

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Tom Hogue)