Deutsche Telekom, works council agree on restructuring of T-Systems: Handelsblatt



FILE PHOTO: Brochures with the logo of Deutsche Telekom AG are pictured at the shop in the headquarters of German telecommunications giant in Bonn, Germany, February 19, 2019. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay FILE PHOTO: Brochures with the logo of Deutsche Telekom AG are pictured at the shop in the headquarters of German telecommunications giant in Bonn, Germany, February 19, 2019. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

December 27, 2019

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Deutsche Telekom <DTEGn.DE> has reached an agreement with its works council on the restructuring of its troubled T-Systems IT services unit, a German newspaper reported on Friday.

Handelsblatt, citing unnamed company sources, said that the agreement includes moving large parts of business to a newly created German subsidiary, affecting more than 2,000 staff.

The company was not immediately available for comment. Handelsblatt cited a Deutsche Telekom spokesman as saying that nobody would be disadvantaged because of the step.

