Deutsche Telekom to launch 5G services in six German cities this year



FILE PHOTO: Brochures with the logo of Deutsche Telekom AG are pictured at the shop in the headquarters of German telecommunications giant in Bonn, Germany, February 19, 2019. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Brochures with the logo of Deutsche Telekom AG are pictured at the shop in the headquarters of German telecommunications giant in Bonn, Germany, February 19, 2019. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo

July 3, 2019

BERLIN (Reuters) – Deutsche Telekom said on Wednesday it would launch next-generation mobile services in six German cities this year, starting in Berlin, Hamburg and Bonn, and expand that coverage to 20 cities by the end of next year.

“Deutsche Telekom is starting in the metropolises and will broaden out its network into less densely populated areas,” Deutsche Telekom said in a statement released before a briefing on the company’s 5G strategy.

