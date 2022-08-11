Deutsche Telekom CEO eyes majority stake in T-Mobile US

BERLIN (Reuters) – Acquiring a majority stake in T-Mobile U.S. is a priority for Deutsche Telekom’s chief executive Timotheus Hoettgas, he said on Thursday after the telecoms operator published its second-quarter results.

“This is our most important strategic project at present,” Hoettgas said.

Deutsche Telekom currently holds a 48.4% stake in the company. This should increase to more than 50% in the medium term, he said.

