Deutsche Boerse to study revising DAX membership rules in wake of Wirecard

The bull, symbol for successful trading, is seen in front of the German stock exchange (Deutsche Boerse) in Frankfurt
FILE PHOTO: The bull, symbol for successful trading, is seen in front of the German stock exchange (Deutsche Boerse) in Frankfurt, Germany, February 12, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

June 29, 2020

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – German stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse <DB1Gn.DE> said on Monday that it was studying revisions to membership rules for Germany’s premier stock market index, the DAX, in the wake of an accounting scandal surrounding Wirecard <WDIG.DE>.

“Trust in the capital markets has obviously suffered in recent days,” Deutsche Boerse said in a statement.

