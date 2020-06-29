Deutsche Boerse to study revising DAX membership rules in wake of Wirecard



FILE PHOTO: The bull, symbol for successful trading, is seen in front of the German stock exchange (Deutsche Boerse) in Frankfurt, Germany, February 12, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach FILE PHOTO: The bull, symbol for successful trading, is seen in front of the German stock exchange (Deutsche Boerse) in Frankfurt, Germany, February 12, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

June 29, 2020

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – German stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse <DB1Gn.DE> said on Monday that it was studying revisions to membership rules for Germany’s premier stock market index, the DAX, in the wake of an accounting scandal surrounding Wirecard <WDIG.DE>.

“Trust in the capital markets has obviously suffered in recent days,” Deutsche Boerse said in a statement.

(Reporting by Hans Seidenstuecker; writing by Tom Sims; editing by Thomas Seythal)