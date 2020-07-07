Deutsche Bank’s positive momentum continued in second quarter, CEO says



FILE PHOTO: Christian Sewing, CEO of Deutsche Bank AG, speaks during the bank's annual news conference in Frankfurt, Germany January 30, 2020. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski FILE PHOTO: Christian Sewing, CEO of Deutsche Bank AG, speaks during the bank's annual news conference in Frankfurt, Germany January 30, 2020. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

July 7, 2020

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Deutsche Bank <DBKGn.DE> Chief Executive Christian Sewing said that positive momentum continued in the second quarter but that some areas of business will slow down in the second half of the year.

“The positive momentum continued, particularly in the investment bank,” Sewing said at a webcast event.

(Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Maria Sheahan)