Deutsche Bank supervisory board backs Wynaendts as new chair – memo



FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of Germany's Deutsche Bank are pictured in Frankfurt, Germany, September 21, 2020. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/File Photo FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of Germany's Deutsche Bank are pictured in Frankfurt, Germany, September 21, 2020. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/File Photo

November 21, 2021

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Deutsche Bank’s supervisory board on Sunday signed off on the nomination of Alexander Wynaendts as its next chairman, according to a staff memo seen by Reuters.

The support was disclosed in an email by Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing.

The full board’s backing was a procedural step after a committee of the board on Friday nominated the Dutchman for the post.

(Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Andrew Heavens)