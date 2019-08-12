Deutsche Bank set to name former UBS banker to supervisory board: sources



FILE PHOTO: Juerg Zeltner, President of UBS Wealth Management, gestures during an interview with Reuters at the Reuters Global Wealth Management Summit, Park Hyatt hotel, Zurich Switzerland, June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

August 12, 2019

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Juerg Zeltner, a former UBS <UBSG.S> manager, is set to become a member of Deutsche Bank’s <DBKGn.DE> supervisory board, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

Zeltner is expected to replace Richard Meddings, who is leaving the board.

(Reporting by Patricia Uhlig in Frankfurt and Angelika Gruber in Zurich; Writing by Tom Sims; Editing by Michelle Martin)