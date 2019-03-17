Deutsche Bank set to announce merger talks with Commerzbank: source



March 17, 2019

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Deutsche Bank was set on Sunday to confirm merger talks with fellow German lender Commerzbank, according to a person with knowledge of the matter, an indication of progress in efforts to combine the two businesses.

Formal disclosure of talks increases the chances of concluding a tie-up between the nation’s two largest banks. A merger has long been the subject of speculation and has been pushed for by the German government amid concerns about the health of Deutsche.

Earlier this month a person with knowledge of the matter told Reuters that the management board of Deutsche had agreed to hold talks with Commerzbank on the feasibility of a merger.

“We are going to seriously evaluate a merger,” said a person with knowledge of the matter.

“But there is no guarantee that there will be a deal in the end,” the person said.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment, while Commerzbank also had no comment.

