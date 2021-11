FILE PHOTO: The logo of Deutsche Bank is pictured on a company's office in London, Britain July 8, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson FILE PHOTO: The logo of Deutsche Bank is pictured on a company's office in London, Britain July 8, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

November 19, 2021

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Deutsche Bank said on Friday it would nominate Alexander Wynaendts as its next chairman of the supervisory board.

(Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Chris Reese)