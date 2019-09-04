Deutsche Bank CEO warns of serious side effects to ECB rate cut



FILE PHOTO: CEO Christian Sewing delivers a speech during the annual shareholder meeting of Germany's largest business bank, Deutsche Bank, in Frankfurt, Germany, May 23, 2019.

September 4, 2019

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Deutsche Bank <DBKGn.DE> Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing warned on Wednesday that a further reduction in interest rates by the European Central Bank would have a marginal effect on the economy and would risk serious side effects.

Sewing, speaking at a banking conference, said his bank’s customers say that they would not invest more if credit were 0.10 percentage points cheaper.

