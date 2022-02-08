Deutsche Bank CEO says the ECB will have to raise rates to stem inflation



FILE PHOTO: A logo of a branch of Germany's Deutsche Bank is seen in Cologne, Germany, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay FILE PHOTO: A logo of a branch of Germany's Deutsche Bank is seen in Cologne, Germany, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

February 8, 2022

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Deutsche Bank Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing on Tuesday said that the European Central Bank will need to raise interest rates to stem inflation expectations.

Sewing, who has long been pushing for a change in ECB policy, said that inflation levels mean that the ECB “will have to follow suit” after the U.S. Federal Reserve raises rates in March, as widely expected.

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Frank Siebelt; Editing by Alison Williams)