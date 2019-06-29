Deutsche Bank board to meet July 7 to decide on cutting jobs: sources



June 29, 2019

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Deutsche Bank’s <DBKGn.DE> supervisory board will meet on July 7 to discuss a major restructuring that may result in as many as 20,000 job cuts, three people with knowledge of the matter said.

A spokeswoman for Deutsche Bank declined to comment.

