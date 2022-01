FILE PHOTO: A Deutsche Bank logo adorns a wall at the company's headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/File Photo FILE PHOTO: A Deutsche Bank logo adorns a wall at the company's headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/File Photo

January 11, 2022

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Shares in Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank opened lower on Tuesday after the U.S. investor Cerberus sold holdings in the two lenders.

Deutsche Bank opened 1.8% lower, while Commerzbank dropped 2.9%.

