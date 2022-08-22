DeSantis Touts His Record, Stumps for J.D. Vance in Ohio

Daniel Baldwin, OAN White House Correspondent

UPDATED 9:12 AM PT – Monday, August 22, 2022

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis had one message for the people of Ohio Friday evening.

“It is important that the people of Ohio send JD Vance to the US Senate this year,” said DeSantis. “Yes, Republicans need to take back the majority. And I think we will but just as important as just having the majority, we need people that are going to be willing to go up there and do something with a majority. Stop talking and actually get something done. And I think J.D. is somebody that’s going to be a leader.”

Ohio was the second stop for DeSantis Friday afternoon. First he traveled to Pittsburgh to rally for Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano. He followed that up with a stop in Youngstown, Ohio to stump for Republican Senate hopeful J.D. Vance.

“This election in 2022 is about this fundamental question: Will we continue to be a state that provides opportunities for patriotic Americans,” Vance said to the crowd. “Or we will we continue to go down the path of Joe Biden and Tim Ryan, of failure ,of loss of opportunity, and have loss of what makes this country great?”

Hordes of people lined up outside the Metroplex Expo Center hours before the event started.

DeSantis touted his record as a leader in the America First movement, specifically citing how Florida led the charge in the fight against woke ideology. Specifically, he cited his commitment to fighting far-left idealism in Big Tech, business, and schools.

“The state of Florida is where woke goes to die,” DeSantis said.

The Florida governor ended his speech by encouraging Americans to continue to go on offense.