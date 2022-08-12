DeSantis debuts new Spanish-language ad as Florida Hispanics flip for GOP

Neil W. McCabe –OAN National Correspondent

UPDATED 6:32 AM PT – Friday, August 12, 2022

Republican Florida Gov. Ronald D. DeSantis, running for his second term released a new Spanish language TV commercial targeting Hispanic voters, which make up nearly 20 percent of the state’s electorate.

The 60-minute ad “Libre,” which is being aired by the Republican Party of Florida, shows members of Miami’s Hispanic community share their gratitude for the governor’s leadership and how his Freedom Agenda has made their lives better.

The ad opens with a moving shot of the Miami skyline and the words of Jimmy Piedrahita, co-owner of Miami’s iconic Mojo Donuts & Fried Chicken chain praising the governor.

“Gov. Ron DeSantis is protecting all parental rights,” said Piedrahita. “The state of Florida is free because of Ron DeSantis. Governor DeSantis is brave, dedicated, and very smart.”

Among the various people in the commercial is the governor’s running mate Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez, who said she admires DeSantis for his leadership.

“I would say that overall, he’s a fighter,” Nunez said. “We understand the importance of a government led by a person who knows how to lead.”

DeSantis’ new ad is scheduled to run in the Miami-Dade media market. Miami-Dade County is the state’s most populous county and Hispanic voters, who are voting Republican like never before, represent 70 percent of that electorate.

