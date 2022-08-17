Trending

DeSantis campaigning for Trump-backed candidates

SUNRISE, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 26: U.S. President Donald Trump introduces Florida Governor Ron DeSantis during a homecoming campaign rally at the BB&T Center on November 26, 2019 in Sunrise, Florida. President Trump continues to campaign for re-election in the 2020 presidential race. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 3:35 PM PT – Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Governor Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) is using his growing influence to back two Trump-endorsed candidates ahead of the midterm elections.

DeSantis will start campaigning on Friday. He will begin in Pennsylvania. There, he will be showing his support for gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano (R-Pa.). He will make a speech at 3:30pm ET.

Then, he will head off to Ohio where he will be rallying for Senate candidate J.D. Vance. DeSantis is expected to speak there at 6:00pm ET.

In addition, the Florida Governor is expected to travel to New Mexico and Arizona in support of other GOP candidates.

