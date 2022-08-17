DeSantis campaigning for Trump-backed candidates

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 3:35 PM PT – Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Governor Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) is using his growing influence to back two Trump-endorsed candidates ahead of the midterm elections.

DeSantis will start campaigning on Friday. He will begin in Pennsylvania. There, he will be showing his support for gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano (R-Pa.). He will make a speech at 3:30pm ET.

Then, he will head off to Ohio where he will be rallying for Senate candidate J.D. Vance. DeSantis is expected to speak there at 6:00pm ET.

🚨🚨OHIO: @RonDeSantisFL and @JDVance1 are holding a UNITE & WIN Rally in Youngstown, OH this Friday August 19! #OHSen Do NOT miss this chance FIGHT BACK against Joe Biden's destructive agenda and support Ohio's next Senator. REGISTER >> https://t.co/wPGyDXuudt pic.twitter.com/S6YnouZMGe — JD Vance for U.S. Senate Press (@JDVancePress) August 16, 2022

In addition, the Florida Governor is expected to travel to New Mexico and Arizona in support of other GOP candidates.