Dershowitz: They committed 6 independent violations of the Constitution

UPDATED 1:30 PM PT – Sunday, January 17, 2021

In an interview on Saturday, former Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz said the President did not commit any impeachable offenses and the House violated six points of the Constitution.

Dershowitz asked “how can you impeach a President for a speech that is constitutionally protected?”

Although members of Congress are not above the law, they have a layer of protection for legal responsibility from Congressional actions.

The House is attempting to continue impeachment after the President leaves office.

“The Constitution is very clear, the purpose of impeachment is removal,” Dershowitz said. “Once a person is removed, he can’t be removed again.”

Many Democrats in the House are pushing for impeachment even after the inauguration in an attempt to prevent President Trump from running for president in 2024.

