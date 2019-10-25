Dept. of Justice’s probe into the Russia hoax turns into criminal investigation

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:01 AM PT — Friday, October 25, 2019

Attorney General William Barr’s probe into the origins of the Russia investigation is turning into a criminal case. The change reportedly allows U.S. attorney John Durham, who was chosen by Barr to lead the probe, to subpoena documents as well as witness testimonies and to file criminal charges if necessary. This comes after reports last week said Barr was expanding the investigation after Durham found something “significant.:” However, it’s still not clear what exactly prompted the switch.

The probe was first launched in May as an administrative review into the origins of the Russia hoax. President Trump has repeatedly denounced former special council Robert Mueller’s Russia probe by calling it a “witch hunt” and a “hoax.” When asked whether he prompted the attorney general to open the investigation, however, the president said he hadn’t, but also said he appreciates Barr’s work.

“No, I didn’t ask him to do that…but, I think it’s a great thing that he did it,” he stated. “It was the greatest hoax ever perpetrated on the people of this country.”

According to reports, Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s upcoming report on possible surveillance abuses by the Obama-era FBI against President Trump’s 2016 campaign will also contain an update on why this inquiry is turning into a criminal probe.

Meanwhile, Durham has reportedly expressed interest in investigating former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and CIA Director John Brennan, who were in charge while the since-debunked Steele dossier was released. This led to the secret surveillance of Trump campaign officials in 2016.

It was recently reported that multiple CIA officials have pursued legal council because of Durham’s legal review. Horowitz has said his report will be released in the near future.