Department of Justice launches criminal investigation into Russia probe

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:30 PM PT — Thursday, October 24, 2019

The Department Justice is opening a criminal investigation into its own Russia probe. A new report from The New York Times said officials have shifted the Russia investigation overseen by Attorney General Barr from an “administrative review” into a criminal investigation.

The move gives U.S. attorney John Durham the power to subpoena for witness testimony and documents. DOJ rules state that a criminal inquiry can only be undertaken after finding a “reasonable indication” of wrongdoing. The intent of the investigation will be to uncover the origin of the Russia probe, but it is not clear what potential crime Durham is investigating or what prompted the inquiry.

This comes after Special Counsel Robert Mueller III closed the official investigation months ago.

This story is developing, please check back later for more details.