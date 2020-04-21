Denmark to allow public gatherings of up to 500 people from May 10: TV2



Authorities set up a tent center to test for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Vejlby-Risskov arena in Aarhus, Denmark, April 20, 2020. Ritzau Scanpix/Bo Amstrup via REUTERS Authorities set up a tent center to test for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Vejlby-Risskov arena in Aarhus, Denmark, April 20, 2020. Ritzau Scanpix/Bo Amstrup via REUTERS

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Denmark will increase the maximum number of people allowed to meet in public to 500 from May 10, up from a 10-person limit, broadcaster TV2 reported on Tuesday citing the health ministry.

The new limit will be in effect until Sept. 1 this year, TV2 said.

