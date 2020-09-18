Denmark lowers limit on public gatherings to curb coronavirus spread



People wearing protective masks ride the metro, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Copenhagen, Denmark August 22, 2020. Ritzau Scanpix/Olafur Steinar Rye Gestsson via REUTERS People wearing protective masks ride the metro, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Copenhagen, Denmark August 22, 2020. Ritzau Scanpix/Olafur Steinar Rye Gestsson via REUTERS

September 18, 2020

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Denmark will lower the limit on public gatherings to 50 persons from 100 in order to curb a recent rise in new COVID-19 infections, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said at a press conference on Friday.

Additionally, bars and restaurants across the country will now have to close at 10 PM, Frederiksen said. Both measures will take effect from Saturday, Sept. 19.

(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; Editing by Toby Chopra)