Dems reluctantly adopting lab leak theory

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:33 AM PT – Saturday, May 29, 2021

The Biden administration and mainstream media are coming under immense fire for their part in downplaying the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic. Fresh criticisms began cultivating after White House COVID-19 Adviser Ezekiel Emanuel said finding the root cause is not what is important. Emanuel stressed it’s more important to find out how to better prepare for the next pandemic.

However, GOP critics are slamming the administration for being slow to the draw when it came to adopting the idea that COVID-19 originated in a lab. Instead, officials along with members of the mainstream media are shutting down proponents of the theory, including President Donald Trump. They propagated a zoonic theory, claiming the virus originated from an animal and was then transmitted to humans.

Now after copious reports from agencies like the State Department and media outlets like the Wall Street Journal linking the beginning of the pandemic to the Wuhan Lab of Virology, Democrats are finally coming around.

On Friday, House lawmakers from both sides of the aisle came together to introduce a pair of COVID-19 related bills. One bill, the Made in America Emergency Preparedness Act, aims to create a 9/11 style commission to investigate the origins of the virus. Additionally, the Never Again International Outbreak Prevention Act would allow COVID-19 victims to sue China for intentionally misleading the international community. Republicans have been trying to pass the two bills since last year.

In the meantime, Joe Biden is directing Intelligence agencies to collect even more information. He tasked the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention with the same assignment months ago, but Chinese officials would not let inspectors check their facilities. This looks to be the Chinese Communist Party’s main objective as they shut out the World Health Organization’s inspectors from collecting substantial data on the initial outbreak. Biden has given Intelligence agencies 90 days to find a definitive answer on how the pandemic came to be.