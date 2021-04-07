Dems face criticism over ‘everything is infrastructure’

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 12:30 PM PT – Thursday, April 7, 2021

Democrats have been mocked over their “word games” regarding Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan. On Wednesday, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) tweeted: “Paid leave is infrastructure, childcare is infrastructure, caregiving is infrastructure.”

Paid leave is infrastructure.

Child care is infrastructure.

Caregiving is infrastructure. — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) April 7, 2021

The Democrat prompted ridicule for the remarks, with Texas Sen. Ted Cruz replying “whatever the left wants is infrastructure. You know what’s not? Roads and bridges.” He then stated that “only 5 percent of Biden’s ‘infrastructure bill’ is roads and bridges.”

Buttigieg's defense of the broad definition of infrastructure is essentially "who cares?" From MSNBC interview today: pic.twitter.com/3znwclkvCo — Sam Mintz (@samjmintz) April 7, 2021

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg essentially confirmed this is how the Democrats and White House operate: By putting an appealing label on a bill and hiding partisan intentions.

“Then there’s this other line of objection that we hear,” Buttigieg claimed. “‘These are all good things to do, but this piece or that piece, we don’t agree that that’s infrastructure.’ There’s this semantic debate that’s opening up, and to me, it’s a little bit beside the point. I can’t imagine why somebody would say, ‘well yes I’m for broadband we should definitely have rural broadband, but I’m going to vote against it, because I don’t think it meets the traditional definition of infrastructure.’ If it’s a good policy, vote for it, and call it whatever you like.”

Meanwhile, Donald Trump Jr. weighed in on the name game.

I don’t think any of those things are infrastructure, but you know what is??? THE WALL https://t.co/vDCnLqpO4a — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 7, 2021

“I don’t think any of those things are infrastructure, but you know what is?” Trump Jr. questioned. “The wall.”