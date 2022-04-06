Trending

Democrats use Sacramento tragedy to push gun control

California Gov. Gavin Newsom along with several elected officials, met with the media at Del Mar Fairgrounds on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Del Mar, Calif., where he backed state legislation that would allow for private citizens to enforce the state’s ban on assault weapons. A new bill in California would allow private citizens go after gun makers in the same way Texas lets them target abortion providers, though gun advocates immediately promised a court challenge if it becomes law. (Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 8:05 AM PT – Wednesday, April 6, 2022

Democrats in California were hasty in pushing new gun control measures, following the tragic shooting deaths of six in Sacramento. While President Joe Biden has since called for increased gun control, the state with the most gun laws, 107 according to the State Firearm Laws Project at Boston University, is looking to add at least 24 more.

Governor Gavin Newsom (D) directed lawmakers to craft a gun control bill in a similar fashion to the Texas heartbeat bill with the goal of encouraging private citizens to sue the gun industry.

“A private enforcement mechanism. If you think about it, admit it. It’s a private right of action. What does that mean? What it means is that an ordinary person of the community can bring a lawsuit and collect up to $10,000, plus attorney’s fees. If someone manufactures or transports any any weapon manufacturers distributes, transports in ports, somebody goes to out of state and brings in a bunch of weapons, they can bring in action $10,000 per now.”

— State Sen. Bob Hertzberg, (D- Van Nuys, Calif.)

Should any of these bills make it to the governor’s desk to be signed, they will likely face challenges in court. Meanwhile, law enforcement and the local community are holding the shooting suspects accountable for their actions.

