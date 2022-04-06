Democrats use Sacramento tragedy to push gun control

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:05 AM PT – Wednesday, April 6, 2022

Democrats in California were hasty in pushing new gun control measures, following the tragic shooting deaths of six in Sacramento. While President Joe Biden has since called for increased gun control, the state with the most gun laws, 107 according to the State Firearm Laws Project at Boston University, is looking to add at least 24 more.

Governor Gavin Newsom (D) directed lawmakers to craft a gun control bill in a similar fashion to the Texas heartbeat bill with the goal of encouraging private citizens to sue the gun industry.

Yet another mass casualty shooting – leaving families with lost loved ones, people injured, and a community in grief. We are working closely with law enforcement to monitor the situation. We cannot continue to let gun violence be the new normal. https://t.co/W2GIPnQJwM — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) April 3, 2022

“A private enforcement mechanism. If you think about it, admit it. It’s a private right of action. What does that mean? What it means is that an ordinary person of the community can bring a lawsuit and collect up to $10,000, plus attorney’s fees. If someone manufactures or transports any any weapon manufacturers distributes, transports in ports, somebody goes to out of state and brings in a bunch of weapons, they can bring in action $10,000 per now.” — State Sen. Bob Hertzberg, (D- Van Nuys, Calif.)

Should any of these bills make it to the governor’s desk to be signed, they will likely face challenges in court. Meanwhile, law enforcement and the local community are holding the shooting suspects accountable for their actions.